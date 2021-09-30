Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Position Boosted by Coann Capital LLC

Coann Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,949 shares during the period. Sempra Energy accounts for approximately 6.4% of Coann Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Coann Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,306,000 after acquiring an additional 54,612 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE SRE traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $126.89. 38,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,434. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.11.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.