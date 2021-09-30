Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 67,949 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Sensient Technologies worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,017,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of SXT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.78. The stock had a trading volume of 188,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.36. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 26,355 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,581.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 409,025 shares of company stock worth $36,980,635. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

