Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Hits New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $94.09 and last traded at $91.08, with a volume of 259095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.78.

Specifically, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 409,025 shares of company stock valued at $36,980,635. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.