Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 146 ($1.91). Approximately 120,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 243,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.50 ($1.90).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 148.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.97. The stock has a market cap of £240.61 million and a PE ratio of -7.30.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

