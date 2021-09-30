Sentinel (DVPN) Price Tops $0.0351 on Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $174.94 million and $524,843.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,538,325,455 coins and its circulating supply is 4,977,550,609 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

