Seplat Petroleum Development (LON:SEPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $92.86

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (LON:SEPL) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.86 ($1.21) and traded as high as GBX 94.58 ($1.24). Seplat Petroleum Development shares last traded at GBX 89.80 ($1.17), with a volume of 274,413 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 90.78. The stock has a market cap of £528.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Seplat Petroleum Development’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a seven oil and gas blocks in the Niger Delta region. The company holds 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 km2; OML 38 covering an area of 2,094 km2; OML 41 that covers an area of 291 km2; and OML 40, which covers an area of 498 km2 located onshore within the Niger Delta.

