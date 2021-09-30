Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) & Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Financial Review

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) and Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Aclaris Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seres Therapeutics $33.22 million 19.22 -$89.13 million ($1.12) -6.21 Aclaris Therapeutics $6.48 million 170.04 -$51.01 million ($1.20) -15.00

Aclaris Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seres Therapeutics. Aclaris Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seres Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Seres Therapeutics and Aclaris Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seres Therapeutics -441.65% -87.12% -41.53% Aclaris Therapeutics -1,067.07% -67.06% -48.08%

Risk and Volatility

Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 3.98, meaning that its share price is 298% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Seres Therapeutics and Aclaris Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seres Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57 Aclaris Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Seres Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.83, suggesting a potential upside of 199.33%. Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Seres Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seres Therapeutics is more favorable than Aclaris Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Aclaris Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seres Therapeutics beats Aclaris Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology. The Contract Research segment provides laboratory services under contract research arrangements to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The company was founded by Neal S. Walker, Frank Ruffo, Kamil Ali-Jackson, Christopher V. Powala, and Stuart D. Shanler in July 2012 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

