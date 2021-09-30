ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $117,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.74.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $6.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $624.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,622. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $619.54 and its 200 day moving average is $549.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 735.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total value of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

