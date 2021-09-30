SG Americas Securities LLC Has $75.57 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $75,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,240,994 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,447,991,000 after buying an additional 690,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,203,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,067,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 890,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,178,886. The stock has a market cap of $257.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

