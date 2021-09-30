SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 509.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,824 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Amgen worth $93,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,979. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.11 and a 200-day moving average of $239.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

