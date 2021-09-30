SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,267,411 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $41,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

IWM stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,261,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,288,740. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $148.49 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

