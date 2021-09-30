Shard Price Hits $0.0865 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Shard has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $4,898.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shard has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Shard

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 33,160,177 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

