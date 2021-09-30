Sharder Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Sharder coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Sharder has a market cap of $1.42 million and $243,345.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00118041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00171862 BTC.

Sharder Profile

SS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

