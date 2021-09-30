Shawn M. Bowman Sells 1,000 Shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanara MedTech stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.29. 672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,801. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $261.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth about $7,009,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth about $1,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

SMTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sanara MedTech in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanara MedTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

