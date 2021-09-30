Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,658 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $270.71 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $279.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $265.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

