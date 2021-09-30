Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after buying an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,473,000 after purchasing an additional 164,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.05.

Shares of QRVO opened at $169.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.97 and a 200 day moving average of $184.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.56 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

