Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 6,024 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,217 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

Owens Corning stock opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average of $96.45. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

