Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,705 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in State Street by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 321.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,816 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in State Street by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 994,620 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $86.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $94.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.