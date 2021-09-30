Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,553,000 after purchasing an additional 122,611 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 658,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,064,000 after purchasing an additional 35,363 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $586.84.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $626.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $629.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $602.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.