SHIELD Price Hits $0.0002 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $111,906.96 and approximately $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,617.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.24 or 0.06883089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00351407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.28 or 0.01153857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00107500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.17 or 0.00559796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.84 or 0.00485687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.17 or 0.00296142 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

