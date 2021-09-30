SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. SHIELD has a market cap of $111,906.96 and approximately $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,617.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.24 or 0.06883089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00351407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.28 or 0.01153857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00107500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.17 or 0.00559796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.84 or 0.00485687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.17 or 0.00296142 BTC.

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

