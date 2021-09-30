Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $14.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,361.02. 20,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,192. The stock has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,504.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,342.98. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

