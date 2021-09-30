Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Short Interest Update

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the August 31st total of 578,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.1 days.

SCPAF stock remained flat at $$1.81 during trading on Thursday. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Get Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group alerts:

About Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.