Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Drops By 80.9%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the August 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90. AAC Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This is a boost from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AACAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

