Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Grows By 839.3%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 839.3% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.23. 110,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,207. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $45.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.
