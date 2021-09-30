Short Interest in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Grows By 839.3%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 839.3% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.23. 110,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,207. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $45.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 100.0% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 464.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 277,980 shares during the period. 23.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

