Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Expands By 834.6%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 834.6% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWCMY. Citigroup cut shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

AWCMY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.06. 1,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,830. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. Alumina has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $6.62.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a boost from Alumina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

