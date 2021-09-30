Short Interest in Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Declines By 94.6%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BSTG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 6,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Biostage has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of -0.28.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function.

