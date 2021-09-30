Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Drops By 85.6%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the August 31st total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Bird Construction stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.79. 511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIRDF shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.