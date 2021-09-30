Short Interest in Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Increases By 1,400.0%

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Bossard stock remained flat at $$249.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.82. Bossard has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $249.00.

About Bossard

Bossard Holding AG operates the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

