Short Interest in Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Increases By 1,400.0%

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Bossard stock remained flat at $$249.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.82. Bossard has a 12 month low of $249.00 and a 12 month high of $249.00.
About Bossard
See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bossard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bossard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.