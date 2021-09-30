Short Interest in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Decreases By 89.2%

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BIF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 46,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,315. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $77,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

