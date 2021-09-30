Short Interest in Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Expands By 171,200.0%

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, an increase of 171,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,228,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliance China Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCAUY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 979,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Brilliance China Automotive has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

