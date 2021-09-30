Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Expands By 485.3%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 485.3% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDDY traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 96,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,753. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. BYD has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $72.91.

Get BYD alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BYDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.