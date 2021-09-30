Short Interest in CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Decreases By 82.2%

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 82.2% from the August 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CannLabs stock remained flat at $$0.04 on Thursday. 1,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,570. CannLabs has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

