Short Interest in Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Decreases By 80.0%

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CPCAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.07. 12,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,467. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay Pacific Airways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.75.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.