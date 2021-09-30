Short Interest in Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Expands By 910.0%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 910.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Ceapro stock remained flat at $$0.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,724. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 2.02. Ceapro has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $0.73.
Ceapro Company Profile
