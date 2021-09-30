Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Decreases By 98.8%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.8% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CLVLY stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.89.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0181 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.