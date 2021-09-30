Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Increases By 842.1%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 842.1% from the August 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.27. 527,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Compagnie Financière Richemont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

