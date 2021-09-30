Short Interest in Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Decreases By 99.8%

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the August 31st total of 834,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,534,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYAP remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,906,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,371. Cyber Apps World has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About Cyber Apps World

