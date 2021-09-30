Short Interest in Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Increases By 900.0%

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DFIHY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $16.93. 1,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.28. Dairy Farm International has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses.

