Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Grows By 1,713.7%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,800 shares, a growth of 1,713.7% from the August 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTSS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,364. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.23. Datasea has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Datasea at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datasea, Inc is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries.

