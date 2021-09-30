Short Interest in Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) Declines By 81.0%

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DVCR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVCR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 1,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,619. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.27 million for the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services. The firm offers services to patients and residents including skilled nursing, ancillary health care services and assisted living. It also provides long-term care centres and rehabilitative, nutritional, respiratory and other specialized ancillary services.

