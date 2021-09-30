Short Interest in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Grows By 706.7%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 706.7% from the August 31st total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,308,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,348,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,868,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,760,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 49,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,708. Edify Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

