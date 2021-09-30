Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Drops By 79.5%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EMMA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. Emmaus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.89.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, marketing and sale of innovative treatments and therapies, including those in the rare and orphan disease categories. The company was founded on March 20, 1987 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

