Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Drops By 79.5%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
EMMA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. Emmaus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.89.
Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.