Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Declines By 96.1%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Eutelsat Communications stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 59,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,900. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETCMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.