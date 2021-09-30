Short Interest in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Decreases By 85.0%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $645,000.

NASDAQ EVOJU traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,661. Evo Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

