Short Interest in First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Drops By 93.1%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the August 31st total of 152,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BICK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.12. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,536. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $42.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BICK. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 99.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 22.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

About First Trust BICK Index Fund

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

