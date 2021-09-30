Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Drops By 90.9%

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
RNSC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.35. 4,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $30.79.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.
