Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Drops By 90.9%

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RNSC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.35. 4,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

Get First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNSC. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.