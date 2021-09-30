Short Interest in Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Decreases By 80.6%

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CRXM remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday. Gene Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile
