Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Increases By 1,030.8%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, an increase of 1,030.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GDLLF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,176. Geodrill has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.