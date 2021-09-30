Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Increases By 9,600.0%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 9,600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLAPF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPF remained flat at $$17.70 during trading on Thursday. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

